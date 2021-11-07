Job Seekers Found Dead, 23 Abandoned after Truck Crash

Three Myanmar job seekers have been found dead among 26 migrants abandoned in central Thailand after the truck transporting them crashed on Saturday.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene in Kamphaeng Phet after being alerted by local residents.

When they arrived, they found a group of Myanmar migrant job seekers. Among them 3 job seekers were found Dead, 23 Abandoned after Truck Crashe three dead, and four injured. None of the migrant job seekers had entry documents, the Bangkok Post reported.

One of the Myanmar migrants told police that they had paid up to 20,000 baht each to job brokers who arranged a pickup truck to transport them from the Myanmar – Thailand border into central Thailand.

While traveling down a hill, the pickup lost control at a curve and overturned on Friday night. None of the job seekers knew where they were to tell where the accident happened.

Shortly afterward another pickup with more job seekers arrived at the scene. The driver stopped and told the job seekers to get out, saying he would get help and call an ambulance.

However, the ambulance never arrived. Local villagers passing by the area saw the group and alerted police.

The bodies of the three accident victims were sent for postmortem examinations and the injured people were taken to a local hospital. The remaining migrant workers were taken for Covid-19 testing.

Illegal Job Seeker flooding the borders

Border officials report illegal migrants have been entering Thailand from Myanmar in increasing numbers in recent weeks. Above all, because economic conditions have deteriorated in Myanmar. The influx of illegal migrants is also because Thai businesses are reopening after months of Covid restrictions.

Many businesses are finding it hard to attract local workers as many had returned to their home communities during the lockdown.

Job seekers who do make it across the border are now at increased risk of being apprehended because the Thai government has stepped up border security. Thai officials are trying to stop the spread of Covid-19 from jumping the border.

On Saturday, another 62 illegal migrants from Myanmar were arrested in two separate operations in border areas.

