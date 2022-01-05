Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort

Jason Derulo has made headlines after getting into a fight with two people outside a nightclub at the Aria Resort and Casino. On Tuesday, January 4, police responded to a nightclub to investigate a report that singer, dancer, and TikTok star Durelo, 32, had “committed battery against two individuals.”

Derulo was cuffed after attacking men who called him Usher

TMZ reports that one of the clubgoers/hotel residents swore at Derulo and referred to him as Usher, another hugely successful R&B artist.

Several videos of the alleged altercation have been shared online, and in one, Derulo wearing a red tartan jacket is seen fighting two men beside escalators, with security intervening to break up the fight.

Derulo was not charged and police reported no injuries. He was forced to leave the property after ARIA Resort and Casino served him with a trespassing notice.

The ARIA Resort, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Derulo’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Who Is Jason Derulo?

Jason Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer.

A year after debuting on the charts with his single, “Whatcha Say,” he went triple platinum in the U.S. and New Zealand.

His hit singles include “Wiggle”, “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me”, “In My Head”, “Swalla”, and “Ridin’ Solo”.

He also appeared in an episode of Lethal Weapon and the movie Cats after releasing his fourth studio album, Everything Is 4.

Derulo recently released a song called “Savage Love (Lax – Siren Beat)” with beat producer Jawsh 685, which became very popular on TikTok. The song was so popular that BTS remixed it, which went to number one in the U.S.

He followed up TikTok success with the single “Love Not War (The Tampa Beat),” which also went viral on the video-sharing platform. Today, Derulo has over 51 million followers on TikTok.

Jason King’s mother Jena Frame, with whom Derulo split in September 2021, is also the mother of his son Jason King.

