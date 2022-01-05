Connect with us

News Trending News

Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort
Advertisement

News World News

United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

News Regional News

Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

Crime News Southern Thailand

Thai Police Discover Cache of Firearms During Drug Raid

News Regional News

Thai New Year Claims 333 Lives in 2,707 Road Accidents

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Large Cache of Methamphetamine on Mekong River

News Trending News

Kim Mi-soo - Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29

News Southern Thailand

Hospital Patient Being Treated for Covid-19 Jumps to His Death

News Tourism

Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge

News Tourism

Omicron Ends Thailand's Quarantine Free Test & Go Program

News

Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort

Published

22 hours ago

on

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo has made headlines after getting into a fight with two people outside a nightclub at the Aria Resort and Casino. On Tuesday, January 4, police responded to a nightclub to investigate a report that singer, dancer, and TikTok star Durelo, 32, had “committed battery against two individuals.”

Derulo was cuffed after attacking men who called him Usher

TMZ reports that one of the clubgoers/hotel residents swore at Derulo and referred to him as Usher, another hugely successful R&B artist.

Several videos of the alleged altercation have been shared online, and in one, Derulo wearing a red tartan jacket is seen fighting two men beside escalators, with security intervening to break up the fight.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo

Derulo was not charged and police reported no injuries. He was forced to leave the property after ARIA Resort and Casino served him with a trespassing notice.

The ARIA Resort, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Derulo’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Phuket Family Seek $100,000 From Young Canadian Jason Hoffman,

Expat Jason Richards Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Who Is Jason Derulo?

Jason Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer.

A year after debuting on the charts with his single, “Whatcha Say,” he went triple platinum in the U.S. and New Zealand.

His hit singles include “Wiggle”, “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me”, “In My Head”, “Swalla”, and “Ridin’ Solo”.

He also appeared in an episode of Lethal Weapon and the movie Cats after releasing his fourth studio album, Everything Is 4.

A Look at Jason Derulo’s Met Gala Stairs Falling Meme

Derulo recently released a song called “Savage Love (Lax – Siren Beat)” with beat producer Jawsh 685, which became very popular on TikTok. The song was so popular that BTS remixed it, which went to number one in the U.S.

He followed up TikTok success with the single “Love Not War (The Tampa Beat),” which also went viral on the video-sharing platform. Today, Derulo has over 51 million followers on TikTok.

Jason King’s mother Jena Frame, with whom Derulo split in September 2021, is also the mother of his son Jason King.

Also Check:

Phuket Family Seek $100,000 From Young Canadian Jason Hoffman,

Expat Jason Richards Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

How Covid-19 Has Changed the Entertainment Industry in Thailand

Canadian Family Raising Funds to Pay for Son’s Scooter Accident

Why Buying TikTok Views is the Best Way to Maximize Followers

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog