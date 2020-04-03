Japan Offers Avigan to Countries Fighting Covid-19 Coronavirus

The Japanese Government is offering the anti-influenza drug Avigan for free to countries seeking to treat Covid-19 coronavirus patients. The flu drug Avigan will be made available at no cost Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

“Some 30 countries have made requests through diplomatic channels to Japan for the procurement of Avigan,” chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. The drug developed by a group firm of Fujifilm Holdings Corp is seen as effective in treating the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus.

“Above all we intend to expand clinical research on Avigan with countries wishing to cooperate,” Mr Suga said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that his government will push the development of drugs and vaccines. Also including Avigan, to fight the pneumonia-causing coronavirus.

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co said it has started clinical tests to evaluate the efficacy of the drug. The drug is also known as Favipiravir, to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile German health ministry said it will seek to purchase Avigan as a treatment drug for their Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Local media said the ministry will buy several million Avigan tablets to treat patients with severe symptoms.

A study at Wuhan University has shown Avigan was effective against the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Above all for the treatment of those with mild symptoms.

Avigan has been manufactured and stocked in Japan as an anti-influenza drug. There is hope it can also help treat other diseases, including Ebola and also tick-borne illness.

