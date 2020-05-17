Inter-Provincial Coach Bus Service Resumes in Northern Thailand

The Transport Co will resume its inter-provincial coach bus service to Northern and Northeastern Thailand on Monday. The resumption of bus service comes after weeks of service suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state-run bus service company said seven routes to the northern Thailand will resume on Monday. Furthermore nine routes to the northeastern region will also resume operating.

However, southward-coach bus services to Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Phuket and Trang will remain suspended. The bus service to the south is expected to resume on June 1, 2020.

The Transport Co. Ltd said passengers and staff will be required to observe Covid-19 social distancing measures. Bus passengers and staff will also have their temperatures checked before entering and exiting bus coach terminals. Furthermore passengers and staff will be required to wear masks at all times during their journeys.

Coaches, toilets and frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected regularly, a Transport Co. spokesperson said.

Coaches will be parked outdoors with windows open for ventilation for one to two hours before and after each trip.

Passengers with a fever will not be allowed to travel. Passengers will be seated at least one meter apart and will be required to fill out travel/health forms prior to departure. Click here to see service times and routes

Thailand Extends International Flight Ban

Thailand has extended its International passenger flight ban for another month to June 30, citing the need to contain the coronavirus. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority issued the announcement on its website on Saturday.

No passenger flights originating outside the country may land in Thailand until June 30. The exceptions are; state or military aircraft; emergency or technical landing; humanitarian aid; medicine and relief flights; repatriation and cargo aircraft.

The extended flight ban has led to speculation that the state of emergency decree may also be prolonged beyond May 31. Despite the fact that the number of new coronavirus cases has remained steady for two weeks. Furthermore falling to zero on two days this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the cabinet’s legal expert, told the Bangkok Post that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had asked which laws could be used to contain an outbreak if the decree was scrapped.

While Mr Wissanu admitted that the communicable disease control law gives provincial governors the power to take necessary actions, he said he worried about inconsistencies in its application.He cited the examples of Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga, neighbouring provinces that had different restrictions.