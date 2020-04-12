Woman in Northeastern Thailand Re-Infected with Covid-19 Coronavirus

A woman in Northeastern Thailand has been re-infected with the Covid-19 after having been cured of the virus in March. The woman, 38, had returned from overseas in March and was found to be infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus. She was admitted to Hospital in Bangkok and recovered, then decided to return to her hometown.

However, between April 3-5 she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Asia One reports.

Thailand isn’t the only country experiencing this phenomenon, on Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients they believed to have recovered from Covid-19 tested positive for the virus again.

The COVID-19 patients in South Korea were being considered for discharge after testing negative for the disease. — However, tests administered later showed positive results.

390,000 people worldwide have recovered

South Korean health officials said they would be launching epidemiological investigations to determine what was behind the trend. The number of patients who were believed to have been cleared of the coronavirus but later tested positive jumped from 51 on Monday to 91 on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 390,000 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by John Hopkins.

Infectious disease experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, believe that “people who recover [from COVID-19] are really protected against re-infection.”

People who have been infected develop antibodies that can “probably fight off the coronavirus if they encounter it again,” making them temporarily immune to the coronavirus. However, it’s unclear how long the protection lasts, she added.

Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who recover from the coronavirus will likely be immune should a second wave of infection spread in the early fall. But preliminary studies about coronavirus immunity show that not all recovered patients develop the antibodies needed to protect ourselves from the virus.