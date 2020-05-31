India Sets World Record with 7,964 Covid-19 Cases in a Single Day

The Government health department in India has reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily case count worldwide. The recent surge in cases raises India’s total covid-19 cases to 181,964 with 5,236 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could extend the curbs beyond May 31, just as lockdowns were stating to ease.

Modi is due to address the nation in a radio broadcast on Sunday. He is expected to lay down fresh guidelines after 65 days of lockdown in India.

Prime Minister Modi has urged people to follow lockdown rules to stop the spread of covid-19 cases.

India is besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources,” Modi said. Adding that labourers and migrant workers had “undergone tremendous suffering” due to restrictions.

Experts in India have warned that the pandemic’s peak has not been reached as new infections are increasing.

On Saturday, Air India reported it had to recall a plane heading to Moscow to bring home stranded citizens after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials are nervous about the pandemic spreading through rural villages. Above all as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from cities.

Rights activists have criticized Modi’s handling of the pandemic, accusing him of announcing an abrupt lockdown. The lockdown left the poor jobless and in the lurch. It forced thousands to walk or jostle for space on buses and special trains to reach home while fearing infection.

More than 100 migrant workers have already died either in accidents or due to starvation.

Thailand’s covid-19 cases are under control

Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation in Thailand has reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 cases in Thailand, same as yesterday. Furthermore all the reported cases were Thai workers returning from Kuwait. As of yesterday the total number of Covid-19 cases is now 3,076. Of them, 2,945 (96%) have full recovery recovered, while 74 remain in hospitals. The total death toll in Thailand from Covid-19 cases remains at 57.

For the 4th day in a row, Thailand has announced zero locally transmitted cases.

As of Saturday May 30th, 2020 cumulative Covid-19 cases worldwide has now top 5.9 million. With deaths also exceeding 365,000.