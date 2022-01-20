Immigration Police Apprehend Three Foreign Fugitives

Immigration police have announced they have apprehended three foreign fugitives in Bangkok – two from the Philippines and one from Hungary.

A 38-year-old from the Philippines and a 32-year-old from the Philippines were arrested at a condominium in Bangkok. Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, the bureau’s deputy commissioner, said that both entered the kingdom in 2019, one on Nov 12 and the other on Dec 27.

Philippine authorities told the Immigration Bureau that the couple fled car theft charges in Manila and fled into hiding in Thailand. An Interpol red notice had also been issued for their arrest.

A school in Bangkok employed both of them as English teachers.

Immigration headquarters took them for court proceedings after their visas were revoked.

The bureau also announced the arrest of Mr Mihaly Kovesdi Lajos, 48, from Hungary. He was detained at a condominium in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok

He fled Hungary after being convicted of falsifying documents and swindling an insurance firm out of 42 million baht. Furthermore, Mr Lajos was charged with overstaying his visa for over a decade.

A commander in the immigration police, Pol Maj Gen Pattana Nuchanarot, said Lajos arrived in Thailand on March 16, 2010. He was granted a stay of up to 60 days. His visa had expired and he didn’t renew it.

The police arrested Mr Lajos after he was spotted by an informant.

Mr Lajos’ conviction has also been confirmed by the Hungarian Embassy, according to Maj Gen Pattana.