Hurricane Ida Ripple Effects Expected for Months in US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ida that hammer the US east coast is long gone, but the cleanup from the devastation will remain an ongoing reality for many along the Gulf Coast for months to come.

People are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida and some people still don’t have electricity, and it’s expected that there are going to be ripple effects from the Hurricane for months and months to come.

Louisiana was one of the hardest-hit towns hit by Hurricane Ida, about 20 miles south of New Orleans, people there lost nearly everything except their fighting spirit.

“Hurricane Katrina was bad but it wasn’t like this,” resident Judy Wang said.

While the damage was extensive in her small town of Jefferson Parish, the city knows rebuilding is just something that will have to happen. “I have a big lump in my throat over the devastation, ” Wang said.

Longtime Jefferson Parish city resident Carol Perkins says she’s been through hurricanes before but says Hurricane Ida is the worst. “I knew my house was going to be damaged or it was going to be full of mud.”

Ida flooded homes and businesses, but the storm didn’t dampen people’s spirits.

“You can’t knock the Gulf Coast people down. But we come back up,” Wang said.

Another resident commented, “If you’ve ever wanted to watch a community come together, this is the community. “We come together bigger, faster than anybody you have ever seen.”

The United States Easter seabords Gulf Coast is no stranger to strong hurricanes, but people are extremely resilient down in the deep south where the damage exists and the hope and inspiration remains.

Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful and rapidly escalating storms to hit the United States, has brought days of misery and destruction since it landed in Louisiana on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina until torrential rains hit in the northeast.

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, landing near Port Fourchon US as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. A storm becomes Category 5 at 157 mph. heavy rains and tornadoes, as well as flash and urban flooding as well as life-threatening storms along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The death toll continues to rise in several states: Louisiana officials have reported at least 28 deaths and at least 50 other people have died in six eastern states.