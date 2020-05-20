Hundreds of Countries Want Investigation into China and Coronavirus

While the resolution to be presented at the annual meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) members, which begins on Monday in Geneva, does not single out China or any other country, it calls for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of “the (WHO)-coordinated international health response to Covid-19.”

But that doesn’t mean China’s government should rest easy. The potential for an independent probe, even one not initially tasked with investigating an individual country’s response, to turn up damning or embarrassing information is great.

The wording of the resolution is weak compared to Australia’s previous calls for a probe into China’s role and responsibility in the origin of the pandemic. This may have been necessary to get a majority of WHO member states to sign on — particularly those, such as Russia, with traditionally strong ties to China.

Evidence of coronavirus failures in China

China has consistently pushed back against any criticism, pointing to a warning given to the WHO in late December about a potential new strain of pneumonia spreading in the city of Wuhan. While the WHO — and particularly

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — have praised China’s response, a probe into the organization’s initial handling will shine a spotlight on just what information China knew when, and how much was shared with the WHO.

He said: “At the very beginning they kept silent, and then I said probably we have (a larger) number of people being infected.”

Zhong added that he became suspicious when the number of officially reported cases in Wuhan remained at 41 for more than 10 days — despite infections emerging overseas. “I didn’t believe that result, so I (kept) asking and then, you have to give me the real number,” he said. “I suppose they are very reluctant to answer my question.”

China’s communists censorship

The suggestion that knee-jerk censorship or a deliberate coverup by Beijing enabled the virus to spread, first within China and then throughout the world, has been repeatedly and angrily refuted by Chinese officials. But this has nevertheless hurt the country’s global standing, with foreign politicians — particularly in the US but also in parts of Europe and the rest of the world — referring to the “China virus” or blaming Beijing for the chaos they are now dealing with.

China has come in for plenty of international criticism over the years: on human rights, its aggressive posturing in the South China Sea, and issues of trade and intellectual property. But often that dissent has come from Beijing’s traditional rivals, such as the US — many smaller countries have held their tongues, perhaps to ensure economic ties with China are maintained.

However, the virus — and the corresponding global economic slump — has opened the door to a wave of criticism and push back not experienced by Beijing for years.