Hospital Patient Being Treated for Covid-19 Jumps to His Death

On Monday afternoon, police reported that a male prisoner being treated for Covid-19 jumped to his death from the sixth floor of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Southern Thailand.

The deceased has only been identified as Sarawut, a prisoner at the Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison.

After contracting Covid-19, he was sent to the hospital by the prison warden, where he received treatment on the sixth floor of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital

After falling to the ground, he suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall. Despite the nurses’ efforts to revive him, he died soon after, according to police.

Investigators report that the prisoner began acting deranged on Monday, causing damage to equipment in a patient ward.

Prison guards on standby on the ground floor were called for assistance by the nurses. Immediately after they arrived, the man broke out of the room and jumped to his death from the sixth floor.

The police did not specify how he managed to get out of the room.

Meanwhile, a prison inmate riot in southern Thailand has recently made headlines after inmates set fire to the penitentiary, spreading fear among nearby residents.

Police Lieutenant General Amporn Buarubporn, the provincial police chief of the Krabi province, has entrusted over 100 investigators to investigate the riot.

According to him, investigators have been instructed to talk to prison warders and witnesses to gather first-hand information and forensic evidence.