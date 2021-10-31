Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Good Spirits after Hospital Visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits after doctors advised at least two weeks rest.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is now 95-year-old spent a night in the hospital last week has since been following medical advice by doctors to recuperate and has been conducting only light work.

Her Majesty the Queen cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week. Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that she will not attend the upcoming COP26 climate conference in Scotland.

Following the latest advice, Buckingham Palace said that Her Majesty would continue to carry out basic desk-based duties and some attend some virtual audiences however, no official visits will happen for the next two weeks.

British Prime Minister Johnson said, “I spoke to Her Majesty and she’s on very good form.” Johnson spoke while he was attending a weekend G20 summit.

“Her Majesty just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest, and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well,” Johnson said.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne in 2022. The Queen is also known for her steadfast commitment to royal duties.

Buckingham Palace said in a Saturday statement that it remained her Majesty’s “firm intention” to attend the national remembrance day service for war veterans on November 14th.

Her Majesty the Queen took a step back from work on Oct 20, the day after a reception for global business leaders at Windsor Castle. Attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates.

She spent the following night in hospital for practical reasons after “preliminary investigations” into an unspecified matter, Buckingham Palace announced. It was the Queen’s first visit to the hospital since 2013.

The Queen has appeared in strong form in public despite the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

She has also been in attendance at all official engagements since returning from her traditional summer holiday in Balmoral, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace has stated that the Queen will address the COP26 conference by video. Prince Charles will deliver the opening in-person speech at the conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prince Charles, 72 who lacks his mother’s popularity, has been representing the crown abroad since the Queen gave up her foreign duties.

Source: AFP