Health Officials Says Omicron Infections Under Control

Health officials report that over the past two weeks, the situation over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has remained under control. The government is also ensuring there are enough field hospitals beds for patients.

Public health officials have urged the public to get vaccinated as advised by the state, he said. Adding measures have been effective in limiting the spread of the Omicron variant of covid-19.

Approximately 90% of the patients in this most recent wave of infections are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, a government spokesperson said.

According to health authorities, home isolation is not far removed from hospital care, as medicine, food, and other necessities are delivered to patients’ homes, and telemedicine allows close monitoring.

Community isolation facilities will be used for patients who cannot self-isolate at home, the spokesperson explained. Patients who develop severe symptoms will be taken to the hospital immediately.

In Thailand, there are approximately 22,035 field hospital beds available.

Lowering Covid-19 alert level

In an address to the public, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned people not to ignore Covid-19 and to follow precautions strictly since new cases of infection are still being reported around the world due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

The Public Health Ministry will, however, consider lowering the Covid-19 alert level, which is currently set at Level 4, if the situation begins to ease, he said.

At least 9 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered by the end of the month, according to Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control. A ministry study found that Covid-19 vaccines prevented the worst effects of all virus variants in Thailand.

Vaccines helped contain Omicron cluster

The vaccines are 90-100% effective at preventing severe illness and death caused by any strain of the virus, he said, adding that booster shots are important because the effectiveness fades after three months.

AstraZeneca or Pfizer booster shots, he said, helped contain a cluster of Omicron infections at Kalasin.

As part of efforts to contain Covid-19, Thiraphat Prayoonsithi, permanent secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office, has announced at least 85% of staff at the PM’s Office will work from home until the end of this month.

The PM’s Office requires staff who must work on-site to take an antigen test every week.