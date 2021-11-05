Health Officials Determine 3 Deaths Out of 842 Vaccine Related

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry reports that only three people died as a result of being vaccinated out of the 842 fatalities investigated to date. Health experts say Covid-19 vaccinations are safe.

A committee of health experts’ findings were released on Thursday by the ministry’s Department of Disease Control.

Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said two of the three died of thrombosis (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelet count). The other succumbed to severe allergic reactions and toxic shock.

He said as of Oct 24 there have been 1,296 deaths registered after people received a Covid-19 vaccination. Health experts tasked with investigating the deaths have examined 842 cases to date.

Dr. Chawetsan said 541 of the deaths were found to be coincidental events. He said the deaths coincidentally resulted from other illnesses because they had nothing to do with covid-19 vaccinations.

The coincidental deaths included 257 people with severe lung inflammation; 109 with cardiovascular disease; 37 had strokes and 29 died from blood infections.

Eight people had abdominal bleeding; six had lung cancer; four had a pulmonary embolism (blood clots in lungs); two had breast cancer and two suffered liver failure after eating poisonous mushrooms.

Health experts also said they could not determine if 66 deaths were the result of vaccination or not. The indeterminate deaths included 47 people who had cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Chawetsan said there was also not enough information for health experts to determine whether 41 deaths were related to the Covid-19 vaccine. The cases were declared unclassified events.

“Above all, to sum it up Covid-19 vaccines are considered safe,” Dr. Chawetsan said.