Thailand’s Health Department Reports 7 New Covid-19 Cases Thursday

Thailand’s Health department reported 7 new covid-19 patients Thursday, the 3rd day of cases being under 10, with also no new deaths. Thailand’s total coronavirus cases now totals 2,954 and the death toll at 54.

Phuket on Thursday reported three new infections involving contact with previous patients.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the health department said it was the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients.

Three other new patients were returnees from Malaysia and they were already quarantined in Bangkok.

It was the fourth day in a row were fewer than 10 new cases.

Dr Taweesilp said Thailand was 59th in the global ranking of countries by the number of Covid-19 cases. As of Thursday morning, global Covid-19 cases numbered 3.22 million in 208 countries with 228,223 deaths.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus situation in Thailand gradually improves, the Thai Government has approved the limited reopening of three types of businesses. This comes after Thailand has seen the number of new cases below 10 for three days in a row.

Below are a list of businesses allowed to reopen as of May1st, 2020.

The first are;

Businesses which provide life’s basic necessities including non-air conditioned barber shops, wet markets and open-air food shops.

The second type;

Are those with a large customer base and have an impact on the economy; such as shopping malls, restaurants and Thai massage parlors.

The third type;

Are those which help to improve health, such as fitness centres, gyms and spas.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that, after four months of fighting COVID-19, the country has achieved a certain level of success in controlling the disease. Adding that the businesses which do reopen must strictly observe social distancing and anti-viral measures.

Source: Bangkok Post, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration