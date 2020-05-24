Health Department Reports 3 New Covid-19 Cases in Thailand

Thailand’s health department has reported 3 new covid-19 cases in Thailand as coronavirus cases dropped to zero in the country days earlier. An Italian man living in Phuket and two Thais returning from abroad are Thailand’s newest covid-19 cases. These three cases bring Thailand total Covid-19 cases to a total of 3,040, and no new deaths.

According to Thailand’s health department Covid-19 coronavirus deaths total only 56, since the initial outbreak.

The health officials in Phuket said the Italian man had been working in Shanghai and came to stay on the resort island in mid-March. He and his children visited a private hospital to be tested in preparation for their planned return to China. His children, are aged 10 and 15, and both tested negative for covid-19.

Heath department officials said the other two cases were a 24-year-old Thai male student who had returned from Egypt on May 8. He is presently in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province.

The third case is a 43-year-old Thai spa employee. She returned from India on May 17 is also in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. She tested positive on May 21.

Only 68 patients still under care

Health department officials have reported that 6 more patients have recovered from the covid-19 coronavirus. Bringing the total number of recovered covid-19 cases to 2,916. Only 68 patients are still being treated in hospitals for the covid-19 virus.

Bangkok has the most covid-19 coronavirus cases in the country at 1,532, followed by Phuket at 226. In Phuket, 209 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Three have died and 14 are still being treated.

Phuket health health department officials report they have tested a total of 10,775 people for covid-19. With 6,740 classified as patients under investigation (PUI). 188 of whom later tested positive for Covid-19.

The other 4,035 were tested as part of active case finding, and 38 tested positive for the virus.