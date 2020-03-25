Health Department Searches for Covid-19 Bus Passengers in Chiang Rai

Health department officials in Chiang Rai, are trying to track down passengers from a tour bus after passengers tested positive for Covid-19. The bus was traveling from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai.

Three passengers on the Bus, all from the same family, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ching Rai health department said all fellow bus passengers now need to be screened.

Chiang Rai deputy governor, Mr. Pasakorn Boonyalak, and Dr. Tossathep Boonthong, the provincial health department chief, told thai media on Tuesday that they are asking passengers on Sombat Tour Company’s bus No 16-3473, which left Bangkok for Chiang Saen on March 21st at 7.15pm, to report to provincial health department for screening.

All three confirmed COVID-19 cases from the bus are now being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Thai health department chief receives Covid-19 supplies from China

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior health officials accepted the delivery of Chinese medical supplies, at the Public Health Department, from Mr. Yang Zen, the Chinese Ambassador.

The medical supplies include; 100,000 hygienic face masks; 10,000 N95 face masks; 2,000 protective gowns and 332 COVID-19 test kits.

The health minister said that Mr. Yang expressed China’s appreciation for the help that the Thai government offered to China when it was in trouble. Furthermore the Chinese government wants to reciprocate and help the Thai people.

Mr. Yang reportedly said that the best weapon to fight the virus is friendship and mutual help. Mr. Anutin thanked the Chinese government for its help at a time when Thailand is also facing a crisis.

China reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday (Mar 24).With the vast majority brought in from overseas. Fears are on also the rise of a second wave of infections in China. The first new case in nearly a week was also reported in Wuhan. The city where at the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus that has plagued the world.

