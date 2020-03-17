Buri Ram Governor Orders Health Department to Lockdown Province

The governor of Buri Ram has ordered the provincial health department to lockdown of the province to combat the spread of Covid-19. Applying public health department measures to implement the decision.

Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul announced the move on Monday. He said it was aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the province had no cases of infection so far.

The lockdown took immediate effect and is possible under health regulations since Covid-19 was declared a dangerous disease last month. The declaration gives health department power to make any decision to prevent the spread of the virus. Consequently the governor used this to exercise his power.

The announcement will have an extensive effect on tourism and other businesses. All people entering the province – both foreigners and local residents – will be required to undergo strict screening. They will also require self isolation for 14 days. Health department officials will check up on them. Those with fevers will be sent to hospitals.

All activities gathering more than 50 people including seminars; entertainment events; religious ceremonies; summer courses and talad nad (roaming markets)are banned for 30 days.

“Violators will be subject to legal action,” governor Thatchakorn warned. Buri Ram is the first province to implement a lockdown without waiting for a government order.

Health Department Minister’s home province

The province is the new home of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Who is also a deputy prime minister and the Bhumjaithai Party leader. He has moved his address from Bangkok to Buri Ram to stay close to his right-hand man. Newin Chidchob, who is considered one of the most influential figures in the party.

Mr Thatchakorn said the lockdown was necessary for fear the province will be damaged by the virus, the Bangkok Post reports. “We have to sacrifice organs to save lives,” he said. Using a Chinese saying in referring to businesses that will be affected by the decision.

The governor urged people to cancel plans to visit their families during the Songkran holiday. Above all to prevent the further spread of the virus. “If you care for your parents, please do not travel during Songkran, to stop Covid-19,” he said.

The government will also defer the traditional New Year holiday from next month to later dates.

Mr Newin also posted a message on his Facebook account, giving his support for the lockdown of his home town. He said Buri Ram must be kept safe.