Thailand’s Health Department Confirms 53 Case of Coronavirus

Published

5 hours ago

on

health department

Thailand’s Health Department has announced three new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection – two them Thais in contact with people returning from Italy.

Dr Yongyos Thammawut, from the health department, said one was a 41-year-old woman who had not travelled abroad. However she was in close contact with a previously recorded coronavirus patient. A man who also returned from Italy.

According to the health department she developed a fever on Saturday. She was examined and then registered as the 51st local case. The health department said she was being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok.

The 52nd and 53rd cases are a couple. The wife, 46, returned from Italy to Thailand on Feb 28th. Her husband, 47, did not go abroad and fell sick on Saturday with a high fever and body ache.

He went to a hospital first and tested positive for the coronavirus . His wife was then tested. Both had also been in voluntary home 14 day quarantine.

They were now receiving treatment at a hospital in Nakhon Pathom province, the Bangkok Post reports.

Health department requires heath certificates for some travellers

Travellers from at-risk-countries entering Thailand will need to produce health certificates prior to boarding their flights to Thailand. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) enacted the requirement to protect Thailand from any further coronavirus cases.

The official announcement, says travellers from South Korea, China, Italy, Iran, Macau and Hong Kong who fail to show their health certificates to authorities before boarding their flights to Thailand will not be allowed to continue their journey. The restrictions are in line with Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act (2015).

Upon arriving at Thai airports, they must present their health certificate to disease control officials for verification.

