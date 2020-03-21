Thai Health Department Reports First Covid-19 Cases in Chiang Rai

The Thai Health Department has reported 89 new Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. Of the new cases, 51 were linked to existing Covid-19 patients. The Health Department said its the largest daily jump since the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total to 411.

The Two patients linked to the cases involving an entertainment complex in Bangkok went to Chiang Rai province. Dr. Tosthep Boonthong, Chiang Rai Public Health Doctor, said the patients traveled from entertainment venues in the area of ​​Bangkok and Cambodian border.

Both patients have are presently being treated and have listed those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed the listed people in a 14 day quarantine.

Health officials said 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match. While 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces.

The remaining 38 new cases were not linked to the three incidents, twelve came from abroad and several had gone to pubs. Six were drivers and 20 others are being investigated, the Bangkok Post reports.

Of the accumulated total of 411 on Saturday, 366 remained hospitalized, 44 were discharged and one has died.

Health department emphasizes social distancing

The health department said recent new cases were all young people who socialized normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urged people to stay one meter away from others, skip social activities and non-essential travel. Also avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and above all sanitize your hands and surroundings .

Health officials have also advised people who have been in high-risk places such as; boxing stadiums; entertainment places; cock-fighting rings and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days. Furthermore, if they have no symptoms — fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains — they need not be tested.

“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency,” they warned.