Governors Raise the Covid-19 Alert to Level 4, What Does that Mean?

In every province of Thailand, governors are raising their guard so as not to overload the healthcare system, which could have lethal consequences. As the ultra-transmissible Omicron variant spread nationwide in the first week of 2022, Thailand’s alert level has climbed to 4.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) added another 30 provinces to the Orange zone of control on Friday, bringing the total to 69.

A level 4 alert allows stricter restrictions, such as a ban on dining in restaurants and large gatherings. Despite this, the CCSA has only so far closed entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, and karaoke bars.

Only blue zones can serve alcohol in restaurants

Until further notice, entertainment venues will be closed in Chiang Mai and most other provinces. For the time being, the plan to open for restaurant services from Jan 16 has been scrapped.

While the Blue Zones, including Bangkok and Phuket, and some of the pilot tourism areas, including parts of 18 provinces, may serve alcohol until 9 pm, the Blue Zones can serve alcohol until 9 pm.

This decision over banning alcohol has angered many restaurant owners in the 69 provinces as they feel that the 6 blue zone delegations are purely political. Many believe the decision has nothing to do with science just politics.

Meanwhile, in the event that venues that are permitted to reopen fail to follow the COVID free-setting rules and cause cluster infections, they may face closure or other penalties.

Venues must meet COVID Free Setting requirements, namely being well ventilated, with all staff fully vaccinated, including musicians. Prior to entry, customers must provide proof that they have been vaccinated and tested negative via ATKs.

The alert 5 levels for COVID-19 are as follows:



As of late 2020, Thailand set four alert levels based on the COVID situation’s severity, with daily infections well below 1,000. The levels were Level 1 (Green), Level 2 (Yellow), Level 3 (Orange), Level 4 (Red) and Level 5 (Dark Red).

Level 1:

Businesses can operate with COVID Free Setting measures in place. Travel, including international arrivals, is allowed under COVID-19 controls.

Level 2:

Places limits on the normal capacity of air-conditioned venues and events.

Level 3:

Brings closure to at-risk venues and encouragement to work from home. People travelling between provinces must be tested and international arrivals are confined to sandbox schemes.

Level 4:

This means only venues necessary to daily life can stay open. Working from home is the norm and non-essential inter-provincial travel is suspended. International arrivals must quarantine.

Level 5:

Imposes extra restrictions including a curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than five people. Travel between provinces is regulated and foreign arrivals are quarantined.

It is now up to the Thai government to decide whether and when to introduce additional restrictions reflecting the Level 4 alert.