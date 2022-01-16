Government Creates Panel to Probe Lottery Ticket Price Gouging

Government officials have set up a high-level committee to address the problem of overpriced national lottery tickets and ensure that retail prices are capped at 80 baht each.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the committee to begin work immediately, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana yesterday.

Anucha Nakasai, the minister in charge of the PM’s Office, will head the panel, which includes leaders of several government agencies.

These officials include the attorney general, the permanent secretaries of the Finance, Interior, Justice, Human Security, and Social Development ministries, as well as the heads of the Budget Bureau, the Special Investigations Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Deputy Prime Minister Seksakol Atthawong has been appointed vice-chairman, while the Government Lottery Office (GLO) director will serve as secretary.

As part of its investigation, the committee will look at the causes and factors behind overpriced lottery tickets. It will make recommendations on how to resolve the issue and ensure fair ticket prices for consumers and retailers.

Weed out bad lottery ticket vendors

The prime minister expects the longstanding problem to be resolved. Mr Anucha said he has a lot of work to do above all, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said only informal discussions will take place initially until the situation improves.

A three-point plan proposed by the GLO to combat lottery overpricing was released in December last year. Included in this plan was the opening of 1,000 lottery outlets offering national lottery tickets at 80 baht each throughout the country.

Additionally, it decided to conduct registrations for 200,000 lottery vendors to weed out those who sell overpriced tickets.

Lottery ticket quotas were registered for current vendors in 2015.

Lottery tickets cost 80 baht, but many national lottery vendors mark the prices up to 100 baht. Many claim the tickets pass through a number of large vendors before reaching them.