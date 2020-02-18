Goodbye Eyebags: Your guide to Eyebag Removal Surgery

Who likes eye bags? Nobody! It is a real nightmare seeing those bags under your eyes. It makes you look older and tired all the time. A big tragedy for people who are very particular with their looks, especially with their faces is seeing their eyes underlined by huge dark bags. But, have you ever wondered why there is a swelling lump under your eye? And do you want to know how to get rid of it? In this article, The LookBook gives you ideas about eyebags and eyebag removal surgery.

What are eye bags?

Eyebags are swelling of tissues around the eyes. As we get older, tissues and some muscles that support our lower eyelids get weaker causing them to accumulate and swell forming the lump or bag under the eyes. Fluids can also add swelling by gathering in the space below your eyes.

What causes eye bags?

The most common cause associated with eye bags is the lack of sleep. But do you know that oversleeping can be the cause of that puffiness in your eyes too? Yes, it can! So better get just the right amount of sleep to get rid of those eye bags. Another cause is ageing. As you get older the skin around your eyes gets thinner, this leads to puffiness which results in eyebags. Allergies, stress and fluid retention can also be the cause of your eyebags. And lastly, heredity. It can run in the family.

How to get rid of eye bags?

Eye bags cannot be removed overnight. You have to change your lifestyle and diet to get rid of these annoying bags under your eyes. Here are some common tips from The LookBook to get rid of your eye bags:

Get enough sleep

Cool compress

Stop smoking

Lower consumption of salty foods

Cut down fluids before bedtime

Stay away from stress

If the remedies listed above do not work and those bags under your eyes still bother you a lot, then, eyebag removal surgery is your best bet.

What is eye bag removal surgery?

Eyebag removal surgery is also known as a lower blepharoplasty procedure. It is a cosmetic procedure that helps men and women of all ages to overcome the signs of ageing in the lower area of the eyes. The aim of eyebag removal surgery is to correct loose skin, excess fats and fluid build-up under the eyes to give you a fresher and youthful look.

How is it done?

The surgery’s approach usually depends on your goal and what kind of outcome you are expecting. Before starting the surgery, the surgeon will let you sit up to see your eye bags clearly and will make a mark on your eyelids. This will guide the surgeon on where to make incisions.

General anaesthesia will be recommended if you are having multiple surgeries. But if you are only having the lower eyelid surgery, the doctor will recommend a local anaesthesia.

A cut will be made into the lower eyelid and excess fats, fluid build-up and skin will be removed. Then, the skin will be joined together by a few stitches to get a lifted look. Also, to get a fuller appearance, your doctor may advise injecting fat or dermal fillers in the hollow areas on the lower eyelid.

What to expect after eyebag removal surgery?

Immediate results will be seen right after surgery. However, bruising and swelling are unavoidable. After a week, swelling will be reduced. It usually takes 5-6 months to see a refined lower eyelid. Sutures will leave no trace once wounds are completely healed. If there are sutures that were not naturally absorbed by the body, your doctor will have to remove them five days after the surgery.

As a pro tip, The LookBook strongly advises that you prepare your sunglasses to protect your eyes after surgery. Also, a cold compress may be used to reduce swelling, so you have to prepare cloth and ice packs too. Lastly, make sure to use the prescribed medication given by your doctor for faster recovery.

Potential Risks

Before the surgery, the surgeon will discuss to you the potential risks in undergoing eyebag removal surgery. To reduce the risk of drug reaction, the doctor needs to know also if you are taking any medications or if you have allergies. Here is the list of potential risk after having an eyebag removal surgery:

Numbness

Infection

Bleeding

Double vision

Skin discolouration

Vision loss

Scarring

Dry and red eye

See your doctor right away if there is bleeding, fever, increasing pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Food intake after eye bag removal surgery

Food will not affect the wound but The LookBook recommends eating soft foods such as:

Yoghurt

Soft fruits

Bread

Pasta

Ground meat

Most importantly, avoid salty foods. Low sodium intake helps reduce the swelling. A good healthy diet will be a big help in speeding the healing process.

How much does it cost?

The typical prices for eyebag removal surgery range from $1,500 – $2,000. The cost varies depending on the surgeon’s experience and other factors such as additional cost for anaesthesia, operating room facilities, prescriptions, and medical tests. Eyebag removal surgery is a type of cosmetic surgery, so it is not covered by your insurance. You can discuss with your doctor the cost of the surgery, as he or she can give you an estimated cost.

Looking for a surgeon

You can research on the internet for a good surgeon on eyebag removal surgery. Read the reviews, it will be a big help. You can also ask recommendations from family, relatives or friends. If you already have chosen a surgeon, book an appointment and ask if you can be a good candidate. Also, ask about the procedure and proofs of his past work. You do not have to go under the surgery if you are not comfortable and confident about the surgeon.