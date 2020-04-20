Connect with us

News Northen Thailand

Good Heated Australian Organizes Food Donation in Chiang Mai
Advertisement

News

New Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Drop to 27 With Zero New Deaths

News News Video Northen Thailand

British Tourist Living in Chiang Mai Airport Given Accommodation

News

Drought Creating a Bleak Outlook for Thailand's Sugar Cane Farmers

News Southern Thailand

Rare Leatherback Sea Turtles Returning to Thailand's Empty Beaches

News Southern Thailand

Russian Tourist Discovered Surviving in a Cave in Krabi Thailand

News

Waste Possibly Infected With Covid-19 Becoming a Concern

News World News

Western Nations Calling for an Investigation into China and WHO

Health News

Thai Health Officials Report 32 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

News News Asia News Video

China Lied, People Died, Lying Comes Naturally to China's Communist

News

Good Heated Australian Organizes Food Donation in Chiang Mai

Published

1 hour ago

on

Good Heated Australian Organizes Food Donation in Chiang Mai

Netizens on social media were abuzz over the ‘Goodhearted Farang’ who was seen donating goods to help the needy in Chiang Mai.

A post share by Vatinee Noy went viral after showing photos of a white-haired foreign man unloading necessities such as rice, fish sauce, canned goods, from his truck. According to Vatinee Noy, 48, the now-famous gentleman was her husband. 72 year old David Noy from Australia, who has lived in Chiang Mai for seven years.

She explained to CityNews that her husband had asked many of his expat friends to join him in purchasing 100 bags of 5kg rice as well as other goods. He then set up tables to give the food and supplies away. She said that her husband David also donated goods to orphanages and old people’s homes.

She said that her husband felt so badly for the plight of the poor that he has committed to donate more once his next pension cheque comes. Next time he will attempt to distribute goods to outlying areas of the city.

Thank you David Chiang Mai people appreciate your kindness

David and Vatinee Noy

Chiang Mai citizens thank David Noy on FM91 Trafficpro Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement