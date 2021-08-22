German Man Shoots Himself in Apparent Suicide at Phuket Resort

Police in Phuket Thailand have reported that a German man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a hotel room in Patong area of the resort island on Saturday. Police believed to have committed suicide.

His apparent suicide happened at the Amata Patong Hotel. The incident was reported at 7.44pm on Saturday.

Police accompanied by a doctor went to the Phuket hotel to investigate. Once there they found the 41 year-old German man lying dead on a bed in room on the 8th floor.

The man was killed with a single gun shot to his head police investigators said. The 9mm bullet from a Kahr pistol had passed through his head from the right temple to the left. The pistol was still in the German man’s right hand.

The police also recovered his German passport, along with a letter asking whoever found his body to send his belongings to his relatives. A quantity of anti-depressants were also found near his bedside.

Police also said there were no traces of his hotel room being ransacked.

At Phuket Hotel for over a year

According to the police investigator, the hotel manager said the German had stayed alone at the hotel for about a year. After noticing he had not left the room for about five days he tried to open the door with a key card. However he found the door was locked from inside.

According to Thai Media a hotel employee entered the room from the back and found the man lying dead on a bed. It was not yet known when the gun shot that killed him was fired.

The police initially believed the man had committed suicide. The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an postmortem examination.

The German embassy in Bangkok had been contacted and asked to notify his relatives. Thailand has the highest rate of suicide among Southeast Asian nations.