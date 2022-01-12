Freight Truck and Pickup Truck Collide Head-on Killing 4 People

On Tuesday night, four people were killed when a pickup truck and a freight truck collided head-on in northeastern Thailand’s Kalasin Province.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 pm between Khok Yai and Kam Maet villages, in the Yang Talat district according to Police Captain Natee Kunthawong.

As a result of the violent crash, both vehicles were destroyed.

Sadly, all four people in the vehicles were killed in the accident. They were Sarawut Phubanbai, 23, the driver of the freight truck, Mr Rathaphum Sethraksa, 40, the driver of the pickup truck, and Mr Somjit Panya, 63, as well as Mr Khamba Chaikhamming, 60, all passengers in the pickup.

Families of those killed in the pickup said Mr Rathaphum had been driving two workers when the collision occurred.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2021 that Thailand had the second-highest number of traffic-incident-associated fatalities in the world. Nearly 33% of Thailand’s total deaths are the result of traffic-related incidents. There are 22,941 traffic-related deaths in Thailand every year.

Teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29 make up the majority of these victims. The exponential rise in traffic-related incidents over the past decade can be attributed to several factors, such as the lack of helmet and seatbelt use, drunk driving, unlicensed drivers, and corrupted law enforcement.

The majority of road traffic accidents in Thailand involve motorcycles, as expected. Motorcycles are a much cheaper alternative to cars, which makes many young adults drive – sometimes without receiving proper training or obtaining a license. Furthermore, the World Health Organization reported that only 20% of motorcycle passengers wore helmets while on the road, and just over half of motorcycle drivers wore helmets.