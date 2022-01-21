Four Killed, 7 Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes and Overturns

Four people have been killed and seven others injured when the pickup truck they were travelling in rear-ended a freight truck on Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Road 323 in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province and was reported to police about 10 pm.

A police spokesperson told CTN News that when police and rescue workers arrived at the accident scene they found the pickup truck crashed and upside down.

Nearby, a freight truck was parked on the side of the road, with damage to the rear of the truck.

The police spokesperson confirmed that three people were killed on the road, and seven others had sustained serious injuries.

It’s believed that a fourth person was trapped in the wreckage of the pickup truck. All were Myanmar nationals. The injured pickup truck passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Seat belt saved the pickup truck driver’s life

The pickup truck driver, Mr Chanon Thongphawatchara, 44, had only minor injuries. He told police that he was driving from Muang district to Thong Pha Phum.

He said he saw a group of people trying to hitch a ride on the side of the road. So he stopped. They were also headed to Thong Phai Phum, so he brought them with him.

At the start of the hill, he said, he accelerated and didn’t notice the truck ahead of him because it was without rear lights. When he finally did see the freight truck, he tried to stop but it was too late.

He crashed into the rear of the freight truck and overturned. The seat belt he was wearing allowed him to escape with minor injuries.

Police officers suspect he was speeding and driving with undue care and attention. The surviving passengers would be questioned to determine what happened. Investigators would also examine whether he was actually smuggling the migrant workers into Thailand.