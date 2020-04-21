Former US Marine Detained After Bomb Scare at US Embassy

A former US Marine working as a teacher was detained after leaving a “suspicious parcel” in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. The parcel turned out to be harmless but spurred bomb fears.

Police and bomb disposal experts were sent to the Embassy Pol Capt Noppha Thongbor, said.

The bomb disposal team cordoned off the area and examined the parcel. Inside they found a Thai boxing doll and three batteries wrapped in paper, and a bottle of water. No dangerous items were found inside the bag.

Police investigators found out it was left there by an American Lucas McCamy, 35. He was detained and taken for interrogation at a Bangkok police station.

According to police Mr. McCamy is a language teacher at a school in Chon Buri province. Furthermore investigators found medicines in his bag. They also said Mr. McCamy kept giving confusing statements.

Concerned with his state of mind, he was taken to Somdet Chaophraya Hospital for a psychiatric examination. Police said presently no charges had been pressed against him.

A relative in Woodlands California also told police McCamy is a former US Marine who served in Iraq.

McCamy had been injured by an explosion and later developed mental problems. According to his family he was on medication before travelling to Thailand to work as a language teacher. He arrived in the Kingdom on Feb 10, an official said. The US Embassy in Bangkok has not issued any formal statement with regards to the incident.

Bomb squad outside US Embassy in Bangkok