Former Chiang Rai Governor Says He’s Not Interested in Politics

Former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who gained worldwide recognition over his handling of the Wild Boars football team rescue has insisted he will not stand as a prime ministerial candidate.

Mr. Narongsak is highly admired for his handling of the rescue operation for the Wild Boars football team and their coach who were trapped inside the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district in 2018.

Speaking with the Bangkok Post on Sunday, governor Narongsak said he was not interested in entering the political arena and would turn down any offer if he was approached to join Thailand’s ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

Mr. Narongsak who is presently the governor of Pathum Thani province admitted he was invited by PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon for talks this Thursday.

The Palang Pracharath Party has already agreed to renominate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as their primary candidate. However, the party is looking for backup candidates amid uncertainty over Gen Prayut’s can hold onto the top post.

The Palang Pracharath Party is seeking to have backup premier candidates due to the controversy surrounding Gen Prayut’s tenure as Prime Minister has been called into question. Opposition parties and many scholars are insisting that his term must end by Aug 24th, 2022.

Opposition parties and scholars state Thailand’s constitution bars Prime Minister from serving more than two four-year terms. They maintain Gen Prayut’s tenure as prime minister began in 2014. Gen Prayut was appointed Prime Minister by the National Council for Peace and Order after he seized power in a military coup.

Thailand’s opposition parties are preparing to petition the Constitutional Court to pass judgement on Gen Prayut’s tenure as Prime Minister.

The governor position in Thailand is an appointed position, whereas in the United Stated governors like California governor Gavin Newsome are elected to office.