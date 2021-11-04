Flags Raised Over China’s Rapid Expansion of its Nuclear Arsenal

Globalists in the United States around the world have for years been playing down China as a global threat as they capitalize on China’s cheap labour force. Many thought President Trump’s hardline on China was uncalled for and many called his stance racist.

Now the United States pentagon has released a scathing report that says China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anyone anticipated. Saying the country could have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and may top 1,000 by 2030.

A nuclear arsenal two-and-a-half times bigger than what the Pentagon predicted just a year ago.

China’s communist party is expanding its number of land, sea and air-based nuclear delivery platforms. Beijing is also building the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear capabilities.

The assessment of China’s nuclear capabilities came in the US Department of Defense’s annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments.

China is building a nuclear triad

Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, Beijing is building a nuclear triad. China will have the capability to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, against the United States the report said.

The report also said China is not likely to seek an unprovoked nuclear strike on the United States but wants to deter any possible attacks from any country by being a credible threat of nuclear retaliation.

The Pentagon’s report on China a year ago said the country had about 200 deliverable warheads and would possibly double that by 2030. However, in recent months intelligence officials have released satellite photos of new nuclear missile silos in western China.

The acceleration of China’s nuclear arsenal is very concerning a US defence official said.

The build-up of nuclear assets raises questions about their intentions, the official said, calling on the communist party for more transparency over its nuclear arsenal development.

China expanding its air, space and sea forces

The US Pentagon has declared China its principal concern for national security, as Beijing continues to build the People’s Liberation Army into “world-class forces” by 2049, according to the CCP’ss official plan.

The US Defence Department says China is expanding its air, space and sea forces with the aim of projecting its power globally.

A Pentagon top general warned Wednesday that Beijing’s military technological advances, signified by its recent globe-circling hypersonic missile test, have left the world poised to enter a new era of increased instability.

“We are witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed,” Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told the Aspen Security Forum.

“That means that we’re going to have to put a premium, in my view, on maintaining great-power peace,” he said.