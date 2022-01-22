Families Homeless after 25 Houses Collapse into Canal

Authorities in central Thailand have reported that 25 houses collapsed into a canal as the bank crumbled away in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Thursday night.

There were no reported injuries of the collapsed tiny houses.

A police spokesperson told CTN News that district officials and rescue workers responded to a canal-side community at Soi Srisamphan in Tambon Bang Phla in Samut Prakan around 9 pm,

The team discovered a row of 25 collapsed tiny houses that had fallen into the Khlong Bang Hia canal. Prior to the collapse, residents began fleeing, taking whatever belongings they could salvage quickly.

As police cordoned off the area emergency services were mobilized to help the distraught residents.

On Monday evening, residents reported that an earth embankment along the canal and a flood embankment had begun to subside. As a result, a contractor began to use a backhoe in order to repair the embankment.

Nevertheless, the soil continued to erode, causing the land to gradually sink.

Unsellable houses built along the canal

Residents reported that the subsidence became very severe on Thursday night. Several Thai media outlets reported that water from the canal burst through the embankment and entered the nearby pond, which was about 100 meters deep.

Soon the canal ran dry and the bank began to crumble. This caused the unsellable houses built along the canal to collapse. Twenty-five homes collapsed into the canal area.

Upon declaration of the Bang Phli district as a disaster zone, district chief Somsak Kaewsena released assistance funds. The police spokesperson said all residents were evacuated to a temporary shelter.

An earlier complaint was lodged about the sale of soil dug up from the old fish pond, according to Chanin Rungruang, former chairman of the Bang Phla tambon administration.

Mr Chanin said local officials said the pond owner had earlier asked for permission to excavate and sell dirt.