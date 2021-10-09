Facebook Users Angered Over Second Global Outage

Social Media Giant Facebook on Friday said users around the world once again had problems accessing services for hours due to system tweaks. The recent downtime comes just days after a massive outage worldwide.

Online troubleshooter DownDetector showed spikes in reports of problems when trying to access or use Facebook. Even more, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp were also disrupted.

Facebook told media outlets the troubles have been attributed with trouble to a configuration change with the social media giants computing platform. Users of the social network and Instagram, Messenger and Workplace were affected globally.

People flocked to Twitter to voice their frustration over the outages.

On Monday of this week, hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp for more than six hours, underscoring the global reliance on platforms owned by the social media giant.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said that the blackout was caused by server “configuration changes” on routers that coordinate network traffic between Facebook’s data centers.

Cyber experts believe the problem was something called BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol. This is the system the internet uses to pick the quickest route to move packets of information globally.

Sami Slim of data center company Telehouse said “It’s not yet clear how or why, but Facebook’s routers essentially sent a message to the internet announcing that the company’s servers no longer existed”.

The blackout on Friday was not related to the one on Monday, according to Facebook. Many computer engineers believe Facebook’s technical infrastructure is far too reliant on its own systems.

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new