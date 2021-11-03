Doctor Tells Patient “Come Back When You’re Nearly Dead”

Social media in Thailand was ablaze this week after a video capturing a doctor telling a patient to “Come back when you’re almost dead” went viral. The incident allegedly took place in an emergency room at a hospital in Chaing Mai Province.

The person who recorded the video was the daughter of the patient. The patient decided to visit the hospital because she had a fever, stomach ache, shivering and had a hard time breathing. When she arrived at the emergency room with her family around 1 am the doctor allegedly refused her medical care.

Not only did the doctor refuse to see her, he allegedly told her to go away.

This is the moment when the woman’s daughter started recording the doctor’s outbursts. The doctor walked out of a room and started asking where the patient was. He then said, “Can you still walk? If you still can then go home”.

After hearing this the daughter responded, “Does my mother have to die first?”

The daughter told Thai media that they arrived at the hospital and never got to meet the doctor until the moment he came out to chase her mother away.

After hearing the response the doctor then allegedly stated “Come back when you’re almost dead,” “This is not an emergency, an emergency is when you can’t breathe, your almost dead, or giving birth to a child”.

The full video was about 6 minutes long posted by the patient’s daughter. The post captioned “This is not the Mae Tang Hospital, I am very sorry that I said the hospital’s name wrong in the video.

I was angry and that made me say the wrong name. Those who have visited this hospital will know exactly which one it is. If you are a doctor but you have no love for treating patients then you should stop being a doctor.

This video was taken at 1 am on 31 October 2021. If anyone has met this doctor before please share your experience.

Ms. Jantra Sangjan 29 years old told Sanook news her mother Mrs. Alama Sangjan 59 was sick. They tried to take care of her at home but nothing helped. As Jantra walked into the hospital an employee stated there was no doctor.

Ms. Jantra started looking for a doctor and found one in the emergency room. The doctor asked if her mother could walk and if she could then go home. The doctor did not even see her mother yet but already decided to refuse treatment.

The video uploaded to social media recorded what happened after the doctor walked out of the emergency room.

