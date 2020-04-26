Connect with us

Divers Recover Over a Ton of Ocean Waste at Phi Phi Island

The “Clean Me Phi Phi Today” project will continue until May 12 when the lockdown on Phi Phi Island is expected to be lifted.

Ocean Waste Collected at Phi Phi Island

Divers have recovered over a ton of ocean waste on Thailand’s famous Phi Phi Island in an environment conservation project. Environmental activists and diving instructors implemented the projects during the covid-19 lockdown.

Participating activists, divers and business operators collected the likes of auto tires; glass and plastic bottles; ans plastic waste at the main pier of the Island.

Ocean Waste Collected at Phi Phi Island

They said some of the waste was swept into the sea during the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004.

Prasert Wongna, head of tourism business operators’ club of Phi Phi, said with the travelling ban it was a great opportunity to revive the environment of the island.

The project also draws Phi Phi Island community to improve waste management and sewage system of the island.

