Destitute Mom Travels from Pattaya to Chiang Rai on Motorbike

A destitute mother of two has been travelling by motorcycle with sidecar from Pattaya, to their home in Chiang Rai for 5 days. With no income and no money a mother had decided to gather her children and journey home.

However, they ran out of money and their motorbike broke down Tak with no means of fixing it. Some kind passersby, heard of their plight and donated money then posted their story on social media.

Since then, the family of three have been able to continue their journey, thanks to the kindness of strangers. They have now reached reached the northern province of Lampang. So far they have been travelling for five days with another 292 kilometers to reach there home in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

According to CityNews upon arrival in Lampang, they were stopped by rescue service volunteers who stepped in to do a health check. Ensuring they were well enough to continue their travel to Chiang Rai.

It is believed that were healthy enough and have had enough means donated to continue their travel to Chiang Rai Furthermore according to social media reports the family where expected to arrive home in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai the next day.

Photos of Families Travel to Chiang Rai from Pattaya