Dentists Unequivocally Reject Police Cocaine Story in Red Bull Heir Case

The president of Thailand’s Dental Council said on Friday, poured cold water on the cocaine excuse police used for not filing a drug charge against Red Bull heir Mr Vorayuth Yoovidhya. Saying dentists do not use cocaine as an anesthetic on patients and haven’t for decades.

Pojanart Poomprakobsri, the council president, was responding to a report that police were aware of cocaine in Mr Vorayuth’s system after a fatal hit-and-run in 2012. However they decided not to press a narcotics charge because the drug had been used in dental treatment.

Dentists no longer used cocaine because its anesthetic effect was short-lived. Furthermore it has been linked to hypertension and impact on the hearts of patients, Mr Pojanart said.

Dentists use other synthesized substances that have better anesthetic properties and fewer side effects. As a result, cocaine has disappeared from the dental field decades ago.

National Outrage over charges being dropped in Red Bull heir case

He said the Dentists Council was ready to provide police with information. Saying that it wanted information on the dentist who treated Mr Vorayuth, because they could then verify if cocaine was really administered.

Confusing accounts of the drug investigation are among many developments that have emerged since it was learned that prosecutors had dropped all charges in the case against the Red Bull heir. Mr Vorayuth is from one of the country’s wealthiest families in Thailand. The dropping of the charges is causing national outrage in Thailand

Consequently Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the establishment of a panel to look into the high profile case. Above all on how police and prosecutors arrived at their decisions and where the investigative process might have broken down. The panel is due to report within 30 days to the Prime Minister.

Red Bull heir never pursued by Thai Police

Mr Vorayuth, now 35, was accused of driving his black Ferrari when it struck the rear of a policeman’s motorcycle at high speed. Dragging the policeman’s body along the Road before speeding away in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

The victim was Thai Police Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, who was based at Thong Lor police station.

He delayed answering the initial charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death. Also failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face those charges. He is believed to have spend most of his time overseas in the UK since then.

The speeding charge was later dropped when the one-year statute of limitations expired. The charge of failing to stop and help a crash victim expired on Sept 3, 2017.

Late last month, public prosecutors dropped the third and most serious charge, reckless driving causing death. Otherwise it would have remained on the books until 2027.

Mr Vorayuth whose nickname is Boss, is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, whose family co-owns the energy drink megabrand Red Bull and ranks second on Thailand’s richest list with net worth estimated at US$20 billion (about 617 billion baht).

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai Media