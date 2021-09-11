Denmark Returns to Normal Life Lifting all Covid Restrictions

The country of Denmark has lifted the latest of its national covid pandemic restrictions and stated that the coronavirus is no longer a “critical threat to society” due to vaccinations. Denmark appears to be the first member of the European Union to have made such a statement. This could provide a glimpse into the future of the EU’s recovery.

Health officials believe they have enough evidence that the move is warranted. The European country’s leaders have pointed to its high vaccination rates, which are among the best in the world. Nearly 75 percent of Denmark’s residents are fully vaccinated despite not claiming any Herd immunity has been achieved.

Denmark also has one of the lowest new covid infections reported in Europe. A senior Danish health official hailed Friday’s move as the beginning of “an entirely new era.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement: “This can only be done because we have come a long way with the introduction of covid vaccinations. We are well under control of the epidemic and because the entire Danish population has made enormous efforts to make this achievement.

While the travel restrictions to Denmark remain in place, the government has been gradually relaxing the internal rules for weeks. Last month, authorities dropped the remaining mask requirements for everything except the airport.

Digital vaccine passports scrapped

Residents no longer need to use the country’s digital vaccination certificate to enter bars, restaurants, nightclubs or stadiums. An editorial in one of the leading Danish newspapers, Politiken, applauded: “September 10th is a special day, a day of joy … We are back to normal.