Connect with us

News Northen Thailand

Death Sentences of Myanmar Migrant Workers Commuted to Life in Prison
Advertisement

News Regional News

Temple Monk Locks Himself in Dog Cage in Protest Over Punishment

Health News Regional News

17 Returnees to Thailand Test Positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus

News Thailand Politics

Student Protest Leader Arrested Ahead of Anti-Government Rally

News Southern Thailand

Young Boy on Life Support after Being Left in Scorching Hot School Van

News Southern Thailand

Army Rangers Killed, By Insurgent Bomb Blasts in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

Woman Killed by Air Conditioning Repairman in Northeastern Thailand

News News Video World News

Three People Killed in Passenger Train Crash in Northeast Scotland

News Regional News

Thailand Appellate Court Upholds Construction Tycoon's Prison Sentence

News Thailand Politics

Academics in Thailand Defend Anti- Government Protestors Manifesto

News

Death Sentences of Myanmar Migrant Workers Commuted to Life in Prison

Published

2 hours ago

on

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, Migrant workers death sentence

The death sentences for the two migrant workers from Myanmar for murder of two British backpackers on Koh Tao have had their sentences commuted to life in prison under a royal decree by the King of Thailand.

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun were sentenced to death for the murder of David Miller and the murder and rape of Hannah Witheridge  whose bodies were discovered on a beach on the popular tourist island in Surat Thani in September 2014.

The two migrant workers were convicted and sentenced in 2015 and the ruling was upheld by an appeal court in 2017 and the Supreme Court of Thailand in August 2019.

The convictions were mired in controversy, with supporters of the two men arguing that they had been framed and that they had initially confessed to the crimes under duress. The police investigation and handling of crucial DNA evidence were also widely criticized.

Their sentences will be reduced to life imprisonment under a royal pardon, their lawyer Nakhon Chompuchat told Reuters.

“The two are eligible under a section in the royal pardon decree to get their death sentences reduced to life imprisonment,” Nakhon told reporters.

“They will also have a chance to get their sentences reduced further on good behaviour.”

The decree published in the Royal Gazette in Thailand on Friday said the pardons were granted to commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

It was not immediately clear how many other prisoners were eligible for pardons or reduction of sentences under different criteria listed in the decree.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement