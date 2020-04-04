Daily Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Drop in Thailand to 89

A 72 Year-old man has died and 89 Covid-19 coronavirus cases were recorded in Thailand over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,067 cases and 20 fatalities, according to the Health Department.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman the Health Department said the new death was a Thai man, 72, with chronic diseases. Furthermore of the total cases, 612 people had completely recovered, said Dr Taweesin.

Of the new 89 coronavirus infections, 31 were in Bangkok; 13 in Nonthaburi, eight in Phuket; five each in Chon Buri and Pathum Thani; four each in Samut Prakan and Narathiwat; three in Songkhla; two each in Yala and Suphan Buri and one each in Surat Thani; Prachuap Khiri Khan; Samut Sakhon; Trang; Tak; Ayutthaya and also the first Covid-19 Coronavirus for Lampang.

Bangkok had the highest number of cases of 980; followed by Nonthaburi (128); Phuket (107); Samut Prakan (93); Chon Buri (59); Yala (52); Pattani (44); Songkhla (37);Chiang Mai (33); and Pathum Thani (28).

Meanwhile, a female passenger who spat on health workers trying to offer her a face mask on a local train has tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus. This comas as a relief to the staff on duty and passengers in the same carriage. The 53-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, was taken back to her home in Khon Kaen by relatives.

Furthermore, 8 people, 5 Thai, 2 Burmese and 1 Chinese National have been arrested in Patong, Phuket. They were all arrested for breaching the curfew, which began on Friday night.

Police apprehended the 8 offenders on charges of failing to stay at home during the curfew. Consequently all were taken to the Patong police station for legal action.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai PBS

Share this: Tweet



