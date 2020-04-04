Military Ordered to Assist Police with Enforcing Curfew in Thailand

Thailand’s Top General Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong has ordered troops to assist police to enforce the nationwide curfew. The Nationwide curfew prohibits people from leaving their homes from 10pm to 4am.

Gen Apirat conveyed the order to unit commanders via a nationwide video conference on Friday.

Soldiers will be stationed at checkpoints to assist local administrators and police in enforcing the curfew. The main goal is to secure areas, take care of people and control the disease the Bangkok Post reported.

Units of the Interior Ministry and the Royal Thai Police have the responsibility for enforcing the curfew.

The army also contributed to government responses to the coronavirus disease by having 2,000 soldiers donate 800,000 milliliters of blood. Furthermore by spraying disinfectant in public areas in Bangkok.

Thai Government May Impose of 24 Hour Curfew

The Thai government may impose a 24-hour curfew, if the rate of new COVID-19 infections does not slow substantially to a satisfactory level, after a week of the 10pm-4am now in effect.

Government spokeswoman Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat said today that the Government will assess the results of the nationwide partial curfew. If the curfew it is not having the desired effect, the Government may take the drastic step.

She said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha does not want to resort to such a “bitter pill”. Furthermore it would not be required if the public cooperates fully with the advice and stay home. Even more observe strict social distancing.

Meanwhile, the health department is seeking passengers from Thai Airways International’s TG917 flights, from London to Bangkok, on March 27th and 28th.

The passengers are asked to contact the health office immediately on 061-3945402 or 061-3945403. Above all because three passengers were found to be infected with the deadly virus. All crew members on those TG917 flights have already been quarantined.

Share this: Tweet



