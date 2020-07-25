Crematorium Explodes Injuring 2 Undertakers in Central Thailand

Two undertakers were hospitalized with severe burns following an explosion at a crematorium in central Thailand’s Chonburi province. The explosion occurred at the crematorium at Wat Banglamung in Chonburi’s Banglamung district.

Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation reported one victims, Mr. Changpradit, 74, suffered severe burns all over the body and is in a critical condition. While the other victim, Mr. Wanchai, 63, suffered burns on his hands and torso.

Both undertakers were rushed to a nearby hospital Asia One reports.

Witnesses told officials that they were attending a funeral but the crematorium seemed to stop working. The two victims, who are both undertakers, tried to inspect the burning chamber. Suddenly it exploded, causing injuries to the victims and prompting funeral attendees to flee the scene.

The explosion left cracks in the crematorium while burning wood and cement went flying in the area. There is no report of casualties among funeral attendees.

The temple has been sealed off and officials from Police Technical Affairs Division will inspect the crematorium on Friday to determine the cause of the explosion. There was no mention on what happened to the body being cremated.

