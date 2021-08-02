Covid-19 Vaccinations Halted in Bangkok Due to Vaccine Shortages

25 Vaccination Centres in Bangkok were forced to shut down over the weekend due to a shortage in supplies of Covid-19 vaccines. While the “Mor Prom” vaccine registration app cancelled all bookings scheduled for Friday and Saturday and has yet to resume offering new appointments.

Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Sanan Angubolkul said yesterday that supplies had not arrived as scheduled, forcing all 25 vaccination centres operated by the TCC and private sector in Bangkok to suspend operations until new deliveries are made.

Mr Sanan said that since the TCC vaccination centres opened two months ago, they have given up to 700,000 shots to the public and special groups.





“We have no choice but to close our vaccination centres from tomorrow [today] onward until we get more vaccines; we hope there will be spare vaccines allocated by the centre at Bang Sue Grand Station to help ease congestion there,” he said.

He said that prior to the suspension, more than 2.4 million people had registered with the TCC’s vaccination centres, but due to inadequate supplies there remains a long waiting list.

Vaccination registration errors and scams

At the same time, the account for the “Mor Prom” application announced yesterday that due to a technical error, all bookings made for Friday and Saturday were cancelled and no further bookings would be taken until the app is fixed.

“People can still register directly on hospital websites. The Mor Prom team would like to apologies for the inconvenience,” it said. It was unclear what caused the problem with the app or how long the repairs will take.

The government on Sunday also opened vaccination registrations for foreign residents, but there were widespread reports of technical problems.

Meanwhile, at least 7,000 people have bought Covid-19 vaccination slots at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station that were illegally acquired through a loophole in the the national vaccine recipient’s database, police said.

Authorities are looking into the identity of those involved in the scam, who police said have made around seven million baht since the national jab rollout began.





The malpractice was detected when an unusually large number of appointments were added to the database during the period reserved for walk-ins last month.

Officials said about 700 people bought appointments between July 18-27, while about 7,000 others did so between July 28 and 31.

Authorities are in the process of checking for any more irregular appointments up until Aug 8.

The irregular appointments, sold at 1,000 baht each, have now been cancelled.

So far, more than 300 people have been caught in connection to the scam. Lawyers representing the Department of Medical Services have filed a legal complaint against the gang with the Noppawong police station, Dr Mingkwan said.

