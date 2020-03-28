March 28th Thailand: 109 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases as of Saturday (March 28) surged to 1,245 with 109 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period. While one person died, according to Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Health Department.

The death of another patient raised the number of fatalities in Thailand from the Covid-19 virus to six.

Of the 109 new cases 7 were reported in Phuket they included 4 Thais and 3 Italians who work at entertainment venues on the same road.

Phuket governor Pakapong Tawipat said on Friday that the seven new cases raised the total in the province to 41.

According to him, three of the Thai patients are women. Two of them worked at entertainment venues near Patong beach. The other two were a businesswoman and Thai man also worked at an entertainment place on the same road.

The three Italian men who tested positive also worked at entertainment venue on the same Road.

Of the 41 cumulative cases, two have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. The 39 others remain hospitalized. Eighty other patients were waiting for their Covid-19 test results at hospitals.

Governor Pakapong also said about 30 Covid-19 patients and patients under investigation would be brought to the new auditorium of the Phuket provincial hall. It was turned into a field hospital, so that hospitals could treat general patients and critical Covid-19 patients.

Furthermore, about 50 patients under investigation would be moved to Grand Supicha City Hotel.

Thai AirAsia cancels all domestic flights over Covid-19

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia will suspend its domestic route service from April 1 to 30. Passengers can also change their flights with no limit, the airline announced.

The budget airline said it will temporarily suspend the flights during the period as part of the cooperation with the government. Above all to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

All airlines around the world are suffering from reduced demand due to travel restrictions in bids to fight Covid-19.

Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post

