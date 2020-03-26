Thailand’s Defence Chief Warns Stay Home or Face Covid-19 Curfew

Thailand’s Defence Forces chief Gen.Pornpipat Benyasri warned people that a Covid-19 curfew is inevitable if they don’t stay home. Citizens have been asked that they not to leave home during this weekend in a bid to stem Covid-19.

The general, who is in charge of security for the Covid-19 Administration Centre, said a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears. “We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said.

His call followed a sharp rise of new virus infections in Thailand. Covid-19 cases surpassed the 1,000 mark for the first time on Thursday.

Gen Pornpipat has been assigned for security affairs under the State of Emergency Decree. A decree that gave Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha full control of anti-Covid-19 measures.

He said people have to change behaviors and also stay home. Especially before case numbers leapfrog and the situation is out of control. He estimated the number of cases could be between 7,000 and 10,000.

“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and cancel all activities,” he said.

“Stay home for the sake of the nation.”

All businesses have time on Thursday and Friday to adjust weekend schedules, he added.

Gen Pornpipat warned if the number of new cases continues to jump, a curfew is inevitable. The curfew could also include daytime since the virus never stops spreading.

Military security authorities set up 359 checkpoints in the provinces and seven in Bangkok. Above all to screen travellers on Thursday to contain the spread.

Source: Bangkok Post

