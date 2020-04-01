Government Gives Covid-19 Aid Money Buts Warns it Will Take it Away

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned Tuesday authorities will take money back from people who are not eligible but have registered for the Bt5,000-baht financial aid. Aid granted by the government to ease the impact of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Gen Prayut told media that he has instructed the Finance Ministry to explain to the public who exactly is entitled. Also how they can protect their right to the Covid-19 coronavirus assistance.

Despite an intensive public-awareness campaign, the premier said many ineligible people have registered for the aid.

“About 20 million people have registered for the assistance. But this does not mean they will all get the money,” he said.

Artificial intelligence will be used to analysis and screen people to see who meets the criteria set by the Finance Ministry. Furthermore the money will only be handed over once the information is verified, Gen Prayut warned.

Those who are not eligible will be removed from the list. Consequently if they happen to receive the aid, the money will be taken back, the prime minister warned.

“Don’t deprive those who are really in trouble of the opportunity to access help. However, the government will come up with additional measures to help those who are not eligible for the 5,000 baht aid,” Gen Prayut said.

The government has rolled out a series of stimulus packages to ease the impact of Covid-19 on workers.

Over a hundred thousand bar workers out of work due to Covid-19

Among them is a 50-billion-baht government fund that provides 5,000 baht per month for three months to 3 million affected temporary employees and self-employed workers. The remaining self-employed population will be left to fend for themselves. The governments closure of entertainment venues means over 100,000 bar worker are out of a job. Their work is not recognized, nor compensated or supported in the Covid-19 financial aid package.

The Thai government says the financial relief mea­sures were issued to help companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Deputy army chief Gen Natthaphol Nakpanich on Tuesday instructed all army units to help explain to the public who is entitled to the aid.

An army source also said Tuesday that more than 40 fake websites. Sites with names similar to the official one, have been set up to lure people into registering. Stealing their personal and private information. Even more which will likely be misused by those with ill intentions.

