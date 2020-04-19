Thai Health Officials Report 32 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

On Sunday Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, the health department also reported no deaths.

Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said centre spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

For the second day in a row, no new Covid-19 infections were reported in Phuket on Sunday, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

The number of confirmed infections in the province stood at 192 on Sunday. Of them, 126 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 65 under treatment. One of the infected had earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

On Saturday night, four professional golfers and 131 students studying in the United States arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport and have been quarantined for 14 days.

Elephants risk starvation due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Around 1,000 domesticated elephants in Thailand could be at risk of starvation. After the COVID-19 Coronavirus closed the camps where they are kept.

Campaigners are warning that without income from Chinese tourists, some owners will struggle to feed their animals. The country has around 4,000 domesticated elephants which visitors pay to trek with, bath or ride.

But all camps across Thailand were instructed to close in March following the coronavirus outbreak.

Save The Elephant Foundation estimates around 1,000 of the country’s domesticated elephants could be at risk of starvation. “If there is no support forthcoming to keep them safe, these elephants (some of whom are pregnant), will either starve to death or may be put on to the streets to beg,” founder Lek Chailert said.

“It’s a very bleak outlook unless some financial help is received immediately.”

Starvation is a fear shared by the mahouts – elephant riders, trainers or keepers – as food is expensive and drought has dried out the grass.

“That’s what they are most afraid of. Even though the elephant might not belong to the mahout it’s instinct that we have to take care of them because this is what we were born to do,” Veerayut added.