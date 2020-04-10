Connect with us

50 New Covid-19 Cases the Virus May Be Flattening Out in Thailand
50 New Covid-19 Cases the Virus May Be Flattening Out in Thailand

50 new covid cases, one more death

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Heath Department has reported only 50 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases as of Friday April, 10th, 2020. Raising the total number of Covid-19 cases to 2,473.

Dr Taweesin also reported one new death a woman suffering with lupus, increasing the toll to 33. She was taken to a hospital in Chachoengsao province on Monday with severe pneumonia. She died on Tuesday, Dr Taweesin said.

“The woman was already in shock on her arrival at the hospital… The case was not old, but her immune system was weak. So when she was infected, her symptoms were severe. Relatives must take good care of people with weak immunity,” he said.

The spokesman said people aged 20-29 remained the biggest group of local Covid-19 cases. Because they worked and commuted and were at high risk of catching the disease and transmitting it to family members.

The 50 new cases included 27 people in close contact with previous patients. Most of them, 11, were in Bangkok, followed by seven in Yala province.

Others were five people working in crowded places or close to foreigners, four medical personnel, three returnees and three visitors to crowded places. Eight others were under investigation.

Source: The Bangkok Post

Covid-19 Daily Briefing: April 10, 2020

Covid-19 Daily Briefing: April 10, 2020 / 11.30 AM

📢 JUST IN: 10 April 2020 — An update from the Thai government regarding Thailand's #COVID19 situation, reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government HouseSpeaker: Mr. Natapanu NopakunDeputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Posted by PR Thai Government on Thursday, April 9, 2020

