Covid-19 Cases in Thailand Drop to Zero, Suicide on the Rise

On Sunday March 24, 2020 Thailand was able to once again report no new covid-19 coronavirus cases and no new deaths in the country. Maintaining the totals at 3,040 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 56 fatalities.

Sunday was the fourth day this month that there were no new confirmed cases, said Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Furthermore a total of 2,921 patients have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

On Saturday, Thailand’s health department reported 3 new virus in Thailand. Coronavirus cases had dropped to zero in the country days earlier.

An Italian man living in Phuket and two Thais returning from abroad are Thailand’s newest covid-19 cases.

According to Thailand’s health department Covid-19 coronavirus deaths total only 56, since the initial outbreak.

The health officials in Phuket said the Italian man had been working in Shanghai and came to stay on the resort island in mid-March. He and his children visited a private hospital to be tested in preparation for their planned return to China. His children, are aged 10 and 15, and both tested negative for covid-19.

Meanwhile, scholars warn that the number of people driven to suicide by economic hardship could exceed the number of deaths. Thailand already has the 32nd highest annual suicide rate in the world. Furthermore Thailand has had more suicides per capita than any other Southeast Asian country.

The pandemic, and the accompanying economic devastation, has only worsened the situation.

The scholars warned that the number of suicide cases caused by economic repercussions could even exceed the number of coronavirus deaths if the government does not react quickly.