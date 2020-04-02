Thailand Reports 104 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases with 3 Deaths

Thai health department officials have reported 104 new covid-19 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,875. Health officials said there have also been three new deaths raising the covid-19 death toll to 15.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one of the three deaths was a Thai man, 57, who returned from Pakistan. He died on a south-bound train from Bangkok to Yala on Monday.

The man went to Pakistan on Feb 22. He returned via Suvarnabhumi airport on March 29. He boarded the train at 3pm on Monday. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. His death resulted in the quarantine of 15 railway officials who came in close contact with him.

Meanwhile, The Bangkok Post reports 12 more Covid-19 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Phuket. Nine Thais and three foreigners, raising the total to 87.

Of the total infected cases, 15 had fully recovered and been discharged. The 72 others were under treatment, all except one were in a satisfactory condition.

The 12 new cases –the 76th to 87th are:

– A Thai woman, 28, who has restaurant on Patong beach. She had contact with foreign customers and visited the entertainment zone in Soi Bangla, Patong area. She became ill on March 20;

– A Swedish woman, 52, who arrived in Thailand with her husband on March 13. She went to entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on March 21;

– A Thai woman, 26, who worked in the service sector. She had contact with foreign tourists and visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She became sick on March 21;

– A Russian woman, 37, who had been in Patong area for more than one month. She frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in contact with foreign tourists and a Covid-infected Ukrainian who was patient No 49. She became ill on March 20;

– A Kazakhstan woman, 34, who had stayed in Patong area for more than one month. During her stay, she frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in contact with foreign tourists and also patient No 49;

– A Thai masseuse, 48, who worked at a massage shop in Patong, where two confirmed Covid-cases, patients No 32 and No 62, worked.

She fell ill on March 22;

– A Thai man, 39, who worked at a mobile phone shop inside a shopping mall in Patong. He had been in contact with foreign tourists and visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. He became ill on March 22;

– A Thai woman, 37, the 83rd case, who worked in the kitchen at an Italian restaurant in Patong. She had worked with two confirmed Covid-cases, No 59 and No 60;

– A Thai man, 36, who worked in the same restaurant with the 83rd case. He became ill on March 30;

– A Thai woman, 51, who worked as a waitress at the Italian restaurant with the 83rd patient. She became ill on March 25;

– A Thai woman, 30, who worked at the Italian restaurant with the 83rd patient. She fell sick on March 31;

– A Thai woman, 32, who worked as a tour guide. She had been in contact with people working at entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She became ill on March 24.

The provincial panel said a total of 1,230 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and 1,039 tested negative while 119 were awaiting test results.

Share this: Tweet



