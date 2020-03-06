British Tourist Becomes Thailand’s 48th Covid-19 Coronavirus Victim

Thailand’s health authority has reported that a 43 year-old British tourist, 43, has become Thailand’s 48th case of coronavirus. Thai health officials believe he may have contracted the coronavirus in Hong Kong during his layover.

Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the Briton left London on Feb 28th and changed planes in Hong Kong for Thailand. According to the Bangkok Post he was in the Hong Kong Airport for about eight hours.

On Tuesday he sought treatment for a fever and chest phlegm at a private hospital. He was then referred to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi province.

His case raised the number of local Coronavirus cases to 48. Of which 31 had fully recovered while 16 others remained at hospitals. One patient is still seriously ill, and one has also died.

Dr Sukhum also said a Thai woman who worked in South Korea, returned to Thailand had tested positive for the coronavirus. Doctors are also waiting for a second test result from another laboratory for confirmation.

The woman was detected with a fever at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. She was was sent to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, he said.

Patients under investigation for the coronavirus in Thailand numbered 4,023. 59% of whom had fully recovered and mostly suffered from seasonal influenza. The other 1,631 remained at hospitals under 14 day quarantine.