Coronavirus Cases Dropping Daily with Only 29 New Cases Thursday

Thailand’s health department on Thursday reported 29 new local cases of coronavirus, lifting the total to 2,672, and three new deaths. The health department said all deaths were aged under 60 — increasing the toll to 46.

The number of recovered cases is now 1,593 — a substantial increase of 96 over Wednesday’s figures.

Thursday’s tally of new cases was marginally lower than the 30 recorded on Wednesday.

The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. Because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher.

The average age of Covid-19 patients was 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Health Department, said the number of new cases had dropped thanks to the 10pm-4am curfew.

“If we relax the measure today, negative repercussions are possible in the next 14 days. Even more the relaxation should not happen too soon,” he said.

The new 29 cases included 14 people in close contact with previous patients; two returnees; two who worked in a crowded area or closely with foreigners; also one visitor to a crowded area. Ten cases were under investigation.

Of the 2,672 accumulated patients in 68 provinces, 1,593 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. While 1,077 remained hospitalized. Furthermore the biggest age group of Covid-19 patients was now 20-29 years old, Dr Taweesilp said.